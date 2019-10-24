Edwards Lifesciences’ (EW) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Jaffray Companies

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $255.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $240.00. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $226.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.06.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE:EW opened at $225.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.53. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.18, for a total value of $1,037,787.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,234,895.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total transaction of $4,951,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,753,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,253 shares of company stock worth $29,736,031. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 27,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.