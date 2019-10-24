Ecopetrol (EC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.

EC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.77. 5,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,332. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $25.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26.

EC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup set a $19.80 price objective on Ecopetrol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

