Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $561.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Echo Global Logistics’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Echo Global Logistics updated its Q4 2019 guidance to EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

ECHO traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 485,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,405. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.45. Echo Global Logistics has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $643.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ECHO shares. Barrington Research started coverage on Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens cut Echo Global Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Loop Capital cut Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 target price on Echo Global Logistics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

