eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.73-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.77-2.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.85 billion.eBay also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.75-2.78 EPS.

EBAY stock traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,624,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,606,238. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. eBay has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.80.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price target on shares of eBay and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Macquarie set a $44.00 price objective on shares of eBay and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.19.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Murphy purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $232,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 19,014 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $786,799.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,044.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,688 shares of company stock worth $9,407,581 over the last quarter. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

