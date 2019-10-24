eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Shares of EBAY opened at $39.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.81. eBay has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on eBay from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Macquarie set a $44.00 price target on eBay and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on eBay from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.26.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 19,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $786,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,044.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin Wenig sold 149,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $6,205,368.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,034,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,925,222.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,688 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,581 over the last 90 days. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.