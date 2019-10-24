Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Up 11.9%

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) shot up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.78, 1,724,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,342,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DVAX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95. The firm has a market cap of $320.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.46.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 781.10% and a negative return on equity of 304.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 564.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis Cano acquired 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,001.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 118,484 shares in the company, valued at $355,452. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 333.1% in the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,234,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 949,335 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 103.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,741,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after buying an additional 884,854 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 20.1% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,949,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,757,000 after buying an additional 660,526 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth about $2,328,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth about $2,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.