Dukemount Capital (LON:DKE) Stock Price Down 9%

Shares of Dukemount Capital PLC (LON:DKE) were down 9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01), approximately 201,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83 ($0.01).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25.

About Dukemount Capital (LON:DKE)

Dukemount Capital Plc, formerly known as Black Eagle Capital PLC, is a real estate investment firm. Previously, it operated as a venture capital firm specializing in seed investments. Dukemount Capital Plc is based in London, United Kingdom.

