DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS) Holdings Cut by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in DryShips were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in DryShips by 379.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DryShips in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DryShips in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of DryShips by 20.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,508 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DryShips in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of DryShips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRYS opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. DryShips Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.09 million, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. DryShips had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 million during the quarter.

DryShips Inc owns and operates ocean going cargo vessels worldwide. It operates through four segments: Drybulk Carrier, Tanker, Gas Carrier, and Offshore Support. The Drybulk Carrier segment offers drybulk commodities transportation services for the steel, electric utility, construction, and agri-food industries.

