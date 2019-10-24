Dragon Option (DRAGON) Trading Down 23.4% This Week

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Dragon Option token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hoo, ABCC, BigONE and Bancor Network. Dragon Option has a market cap of $11,580.00 and approximately $2,938.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dragon Option alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00225885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.73 or 0.01407535 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00036302 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00094510 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragon Option Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,461,298 tokens. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dragon Option’s official website is dragonoption.io/about . The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption

Buying and Selling Dragon Option

Dragon Option can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo, Bancor Network, ABCC and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Option should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Option using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Option Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Option and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.