Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Security Asset Management

Security Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Dover makes up about 1.7% of Security Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 50,089.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,981,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,544,000 after buying an additional 1,977,526 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Dover by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 691,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,861,000 after purchasing an additional 444,913 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 225.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 551,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,305,000 after purchasing an additional 382,344 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,921,000 after purchasing an additional 371,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William Spurgeon sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,973,222.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $521,232.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad M. Cerepak sold 9,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $901,843.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dover from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price target on shares of Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dover from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.84.

Dover stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.19. 303,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.47. Dover Corp has a 52-week low of $65.83 and a 52-week high of $104.57.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

