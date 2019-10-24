Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Donegal Group Inc. is a regional property-casualty insurance holding company doing business in Mid-Atlantic and Southern states through its insurance subsidiaries: Atlantic States Insurance Company, Southern Heritage Insurance Company, Southern Insurance Company of Virginia, Delaware Atlantic Insurance Company, Pioneer Insurance Company, Ohio and Pioneer Insurance Company, New York. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of Donegal Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of DGICA stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.15. 12,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,821. Donegal Group has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $15.43. The company has a market cap of $411.72 million, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. Donegal Group had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $197.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donegal Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently -58.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 36.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 195.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 500.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

