Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 4.7% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 409.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $247.71. The company had a trading volume of 12,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,632. The company has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $156.68 and a 1 year high of $269.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.43.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 341.54% and a net margin of 31.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 5,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total transaction of $1,374,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Cafferillo sold 9,911 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.95, for a total value of $2,506,987.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,489.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,418 shares of company stock valued at $5,666,549 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $255.00 target price on S&P Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus raised their target price on S&P Global to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on S&P Global from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.85.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

