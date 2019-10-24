Dock (DOCK) Price Down 14.4% This Week

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Dock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, CoinBene, Fatbtc and Kucoin. Dock has a total market capitalization of $5.99 million and $1.01 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dock has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dock Profile

Dock was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,559,247 tokens. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io . The official website for Dock is dock.io

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin, Binance, Fatbtc, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

