Diligent Investors LLC Buys 441 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 73.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,698,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,462 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,102,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,368,713,000 after purchasing an additional 882,363 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,212,000 after purchasing an additional 685,789 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,992,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,755,000 after purchasing an additional 265,132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $113.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.22. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.42 and a twelve month high of $115.42.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

