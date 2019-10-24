Digitex Futures Reaches Market Cap of $31.76 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $31.76 million and $848,603.00 worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Futures token can now be bought for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. During the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00227065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.00 or 0.01480081 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000813 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00036530 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00093751 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 772,700,763 tokens. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

