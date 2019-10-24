Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Shares Up 6.2%

Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX)’s share price shot up 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $3.95, 909,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 282% from the average session volume of 238,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DSX. ValuEngine upgraded Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $359.91 million, a PE ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.69 million. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 126.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the second quarter worth $181,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 152.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 101,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 61,275 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 29.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 43,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 32.3% during the second quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 773,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 188,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

