Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 188,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $16,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $87.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.89. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $80.75 and a 52-week high of $121.10.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael L. Hollis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $204,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 4,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.55 per share, for a total transaction of $399,972.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,621,690 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.61.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

