Diageo (NYSE:DEO) and PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (NYSE:PDRDY) Head to Head Comparison

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) and PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Diageo has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Diageo and PERNOD RICARD S/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diageo $16.65 billion 6.29 $4.09 billion $6.75 23.86 PERNOD RICARD S/ADR $10.32 billion 4.52 $1.66 billion $1.40 25.09

Diageo has higher revenue and earnings than PERNOD RICARD S/ADR. Diageo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PERNOD RICARD S/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Diageo and PERNOD RICARD S/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diageo 2 3 2 0 2.00 PERNOD RICARD S/ADR 0 3 3 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares Diageo and PERNOD RICARD S/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diageo N/A N/A N/A PERNOD RICARD S/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Diageo pays an annual dividend of $4.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Diageo pays out 61.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.5% of Diageo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Diageo beats PERNOD RICARD S/ADR on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No. 1, Black & White, Shui Jing Fang, Grand Old Parr, Ypióca, Lagavulin, Cîroc, Bulleit Bourbon, Ron Zacapa Centenario XO, The Singleton of Glen Ord, Casamigos, Talisker, Tanqueray, and Guinness. The company also provides adult beverages and non-alcoholic products. Diageo plc was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About PERNOD RICARD S/ADR

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

