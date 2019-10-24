DHX Media (TSE:DHX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.88

DHX Media Ltd. (TSE:DHX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.88 and traded as high as $1.95. DHX Media shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 19,151 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.88. The company has a market cap of $272.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.31.

DHX Media (TSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.98 million. On average, analysts anticipate that DHX Media Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DHX Media Company Profile (TSE:DHX)

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

