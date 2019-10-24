DHX Media (TSE:DHX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.88

DHX Media Ltd. (TSE:DHX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.88 and traded as high as $1.95. DHX Media shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 19,151 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.88. The company has a market cap of $272.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.31.

Get DHX Media alerts:

DHX Media (TSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.98 million. On average, analysts anticipate that DHX Media Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for DHX Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHX Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.