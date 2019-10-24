Devinder Randhawa Acquires 219,000 Shares of Fission Uranium Corp (TSE:FCU) Stock

Fission Uranium Corp (TSE:FCU) Senior Officer Devinder Randhawa bought 219,000 shares of Fission Uranium stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$65,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,871,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,461,482.40.

Shares of TSE FCU opened at C$0.30 on Thursday. Fission Uranium Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.29 and a 12 month high of C$0.73. The company has a market cap of $145.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 19.11, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.43.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

Separately, Eight Capital upped their target price on Fission Uranium from C$2.00 to C$2.30 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.