Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Rightmove (LON:RMV)

Rightmove (LON:RMV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RMV has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Rightmove has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 2,383.50 ($31.14).

Shares of LON:RMV opened at GBX 587.40 ($7.68) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 545.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 542.25. Rightmove has a twelve month low of GBX 415.20 ($5.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 588.10 ($7.68). The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion and a PE ratio of 31.24.

In other news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 254,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 542 ($7.08), for a total value of £1,379,444.20 ($1,802,488.17).

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

