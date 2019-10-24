Desjardins Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) – Investment analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.34. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

