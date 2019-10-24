Desjardins Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2019 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on RCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.18.

RCI stock opened at $46.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average is $51.48. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $55.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 24.4% in the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 92.0% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 83,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 40,232 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 15.5% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 67,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 247,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

