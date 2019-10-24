Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,374 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $13,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 115.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $39,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MU traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.84. 5,906,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,078,404. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $51.39. The firm has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.97.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho set a $50.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $45.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.36.

In other news, insider Joel L. Poppen sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $29,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,125. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

