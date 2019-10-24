Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 79.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 349,139 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CY. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 45,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 73.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 72,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Semiconductor stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.46. 350,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,551,577. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.82. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $23.50.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $532.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.96 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $585,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,208.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,000 shares of company stock worth $1,661,880. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.85 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

