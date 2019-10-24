Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,597,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,093,834,000 after acquiring an additional 113,904 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,679,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,589,000 after acquiring an additional 89,062 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,350,000 after acquiring an additional 184,048 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,340,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,231,000 after acquiring an additional 81,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,281,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,092,000 after acquiring an additional 60,958 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $129.28. 23,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,012. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.26. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $104.07 and a 52-week high of $130.83.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.8235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

