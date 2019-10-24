Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,513 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $15,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,806,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,788,000 after purchasing an additional 539,794 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,994,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795,824 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,368,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,351 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,123,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Centene by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,976,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.24. 652,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,338,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Centene Corp has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.60.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Centene had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jessica L. Blume purchased 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $151,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CNC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.86.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

