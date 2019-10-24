Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Raytheon comprises approximately 1.7% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $17,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTN. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 7.4% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 46,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Raytheon by 27.9% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Raytheon by 12.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon by 11.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon in the second quarter worth about $3,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $189,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.76, for a total transaction of $491,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,769 shares of company stock worth $2,120,750. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTN traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $208.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $144.27 and a 1 year high of $207.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.36 and its 200-day moving average is $184.20.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $215.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.11.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

