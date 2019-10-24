Dent Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.85 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. Dent has a total market capitalization of $17.85 million and approximately $258,900.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, FCoin, Lykke Exchange and Radar Relay. In the last seven days, Dent has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00223131 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.01276282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035764 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00091967 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,325,838,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, Liquid, Kucoin, FCoin, Fatbtc, Coinrail, LATOKEN, CoinBene, OKEx, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood, WazirX, IDEX, Allbit, Bitbns, Binance, BitForex and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.