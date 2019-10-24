Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.62% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DENN. Maxim Group set a $21.00 target price on shares of Denny’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

Shares of Denny’s stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.31. 284,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,015. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.16. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.85 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denny’s news, CFO F Mark Wolfinger sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $87,081.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 779,796 shares in the company, valued at $17,794,944.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy E. Flemming sold 50,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $1,160,921.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,894.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,521,833 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 1,032.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 2,529.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

