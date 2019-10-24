Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Stock Price Down 17.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) dropped 17.4% on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $7.95 and last traded at $8.00, approximately 3,819,405 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 997% from the average daily volume of 348,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.27 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

TACO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 111,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 42,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 545.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $358.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

