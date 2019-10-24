Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) had its target price dropped by Wedbush from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.14% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TACO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Del Taco Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Shares of TACO stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.08. 14,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,631. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09. The stock has a market cap of $296.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.26. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Del Taco Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TACO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 545.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter worth $61,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 14.3% in the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.