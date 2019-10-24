Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Shares Acquired by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $155.06 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52-week low of $106.20 and a 52-week high of $180.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.31 and a 200-day moving average of $154.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.48. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $387,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,368,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Pivotal Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.07.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

