Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

Equities researchers at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Shares of DCPH traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.40. 30,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,017. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.41. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.26.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel C. Martin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $106,680.00. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $917,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 576,107 shares of company stock worth $21,748,018 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 675,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,606,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 49,884 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

