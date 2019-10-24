David C. Sylvester Sells 7,500 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Stock

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) CFO David C. Sylvester sold 7,500 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $136,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,388,910.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of SCS opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82.
Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 20th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,543,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,975,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,278,000 after purchasing an additional 788,468 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,435,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,648,000 after purchasing an additional 600,417 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,554,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 454,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 293,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on SCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.
About Steelcase
Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.
Featured Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?
Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.