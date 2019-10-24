David C. Sylvester Sells 7,500 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Stock

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) CFO David C. Sylvester sold 7,500 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $136,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,388,910.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SCS opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 20th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,543,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,975,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,278,000 after purchasing an additional 788,468 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,435,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,648,000 after purchasing an additional 600,417 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,554,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 454,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 293,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

