Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Trading 5.1% Higher

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE)’s stock price traded up 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10, 183,295 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 315,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum lowered Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Get Daseke alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $199.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Daseke had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $450.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Daseke Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Daseke news, Director Mark Sinclair bought 15,000 shares of Daseke stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ena Williams bought 22,000 shares of Daseke stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $73,920.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 57,000 shares of company stock worth $151,070. Insiders own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Daseke during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Daseke by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 942,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 333,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Daseke by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,528,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,701,000 after buying an additional 253,165 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Daseke by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 193,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Daseke during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 31.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.