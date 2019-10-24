Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €51.00 by Warburg Research

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €51.00 ($59.30) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €53.62 ($62.35).

Shares of ETR DAI traded up €1.64 ($1.91) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €52.06 ($60.53). 9,714,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a market cap of $56.14 billion and a PE ratio of 13.84. Daimler has a one year low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a one year high of €60.00 ($69.77). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

