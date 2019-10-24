Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €50.00 ($58.14) price target from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DAI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Warburg Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €54.24 ($63.07).

Get Daimler alerts:

ETR:DAI opened at €52.73 ($61.31) on Thursday. Daimler has a 52 week low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 52 week high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.44. The company has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is €48.78.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.