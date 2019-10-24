Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €40.00 ($46.51) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 23.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DAI. HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €53.76 ($62.51).

Shares of ETR:DAI traded up €1.65 ($1.92) on Thursday, reaching €52.07 ($60.55). 6,743,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €46.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is €48.78. Daimler has a 52 week low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 52 week high of €60.00 ($69.77). The stock has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.44.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

