DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Shares of DKILY opened at $13.86 on Thursday. DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. Its air-conditioning products include room air-conditioning systems, air purifiers, heat-pump hot-water-supply and room-heating systems, packaged air-conditioning systems, multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings, air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants, absorption refrigerators, freezers, water chillers, turbo refrigerator equipment, air-handling units, air filters, industrial dust collectors, and marine-type container refrigeration systems.

