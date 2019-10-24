D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:D4T4 opened at GBX 222.20 ($2.90) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 226.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 244.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.42 million and a P/E ratio of 15.32. D4t4 Solutions has a 12-month low of GBX 116 ($1.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 330 ($4.31). The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides data collection, management, and analytics solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Licence Sales, Project Work, and Recurring Revenues. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

