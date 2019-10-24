Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTX) & Hill-Rom (NASDAQ:HRC) Financial Comparison

Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTX) and Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cytori Therapeutics and Hill-Rom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics $3.67 million 0.00 -$12.63 million N/A N/A Hill-Rom $2.47 billion 2.69 $252.40 million $4.75 20.92

Hill-Rom has higher revenue and earnings than Cytori Therapeutics.

Dividends

Hill-Rom pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cytori Therapeutics does not pay a dividend. Hill-Rom pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cytori Therapeutics and Hill-Rom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytori Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hill-Rom 0 2 4 0 2.67

Hill-Rom has a consensus target price of $114.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.70%.

Risk & Volatility

Cytori Therapeutics has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hill-Rom has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cytori Therapeutics and Hill-Rom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics -242.60% -272.70% -56.23% Hill-Rom 7.45% 21.26% 7.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Cytori Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Hill-Rom shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Cytori Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Hill-Rom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hill-Rom beats Cytori Therapeutics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cytori Therapeutics Company Profile

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. is a late stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of autologous cell therapies from adipose tissue, using its proprietary technology, to treat a variety of medical conditions. It offers the Cytori Nanomedicine, Cytori Cell Therapy, and other clinical trials. The company was founded by Ralph E. Holmes and Christopher J. Calhoun in July 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment. It also provides patient monitoring and diagnostics products, such as blood pressure, physical assessment, vital signs monitoring, diagnostic cardiopulmonary, diabetic retinopathy screening, and thermometry products; and respiratory health products comprising Vest System, VitalCough System, MetaNeb System, and Monarch systems to assist patients in the mobilization of retained blockages. In addition, the company offers surgical solutions that include surgical tables, lights, and pendants; positioning devices for use in shoulder, hip, spinal, and lithotomy surgeries, as well as platform-neutral positioning accessories for operating room tables; and operating room surgical safety and accessory products, which comprise scalpels and blades, light handle systems, skin markers, and other disposable products. Further, it is involved in the sales and rental of products to acute and extended care facilities through direct sales force and distributors; sales and rental of products directly to patients in the home; and sales to primary care facilities through distributors. Additionally, the company offers continuum of clinical care, including acute care and primary care, as well as clinical research organizations. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

