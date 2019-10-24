Cybg (LON:CYBG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HSBC

Equities research analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Cybg (LON:CYBG) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on the stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s previous close.

CYBG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cybg from GBX 341 ($4.46) to GBX 189 ($2.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target (down previously from GBX 250 ($3.27)) on shares of Cybg in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cybg from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cybg from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cybg in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 192.23 ($2.51).

Get Cybg alerts:

Shares of CYBG opened at GBX 143.35 ($1.87) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 124.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 171.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19. Cybg has a 52 week low of GBX 102.25 ($1.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 281.80 ($3.68).

In related news, insider David Duffy sold 184,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £273,327.88 ($357,151.29). Insiders have purchased 324 shares of company stock valued at $45,009 in the last quarter.

About Cybg

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Cybg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.