Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives $128.26 Average PT from Analysts

Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.26.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Dougherty & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $3.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.79. 1,205,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,563. Cyberark Software has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $148.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.48, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.62.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $100.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.35 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cyberark Software will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 486.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,126,000 after buying an additional 1,700,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 87.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,295,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,599,000 after purchasing an additional 604,804 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 684.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,599,000 after purchasing an additional 959,601 shares in the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 115.0% in the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 751,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,102,000 after purchasing an additional 402,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 222.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 736,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,712,000 after purchasing an additional 508,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.