Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives $128.26 Average PT from Analysts

Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.26.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Dougherty & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $3.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.79. 1,205,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,563. Cyberark Software has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $148.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.48, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.62.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 486.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,126,000 after buying an additional 1,700,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 87.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,295,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,599,000 after purchasing an additional 604,804 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 684.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,599,000 after purchasing an additional 959,601 shares in the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 115.0% in the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 751,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,102,000 after purchasing an additional 402,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 222.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 736,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,712,000 after purchasing an additional 508,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.
About Cyberark Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
