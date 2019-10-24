Cwm LLC Has $14.06 Million Position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 144,095.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,898 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $14,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 50.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2,806.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $156.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.66. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12 month low of $127.84 and a 12 month high of $163.46.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

In other news, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $116,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total transaction of $677,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,105.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,243. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

