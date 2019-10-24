Cwm LLC Has $12 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Cwm LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,213 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,083,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953,416 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25,321.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,922,872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $192,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,308 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $622,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,711 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,626,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,255,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,812,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,174,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $227.55 per share, with a total value of $455,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,986.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,774,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $247.47 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $236.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $298.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.84.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

