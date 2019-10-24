Cwm LLC Has $10.25 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,456 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $10,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 26,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 13,747 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 100,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 275,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after buying an additional 198,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $30.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.23. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $30.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

