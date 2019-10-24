Cwm LLC Acquires 65,115 Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,764 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,115 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.16% of Tripadvisor worth $8,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 136.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 687 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,254 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 4,518.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 739 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRIP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $58.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Dermot Halpin sold 3,409 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $137,144.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,252.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIP opened at $39.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. Tripadvisor Inc has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $69.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.46 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

