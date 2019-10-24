CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 16,194.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,112,044 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $659,986,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037,713 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,765,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $750,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,142 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $757,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,275 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 54.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,737,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $203,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,367,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,578,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,143 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.39.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.92. 3,454,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,193,513. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.27 and a 200-day moving average of $57.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,115,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,269. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.