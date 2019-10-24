CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised CVB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered CVB Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CVB Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVB Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.42. 1,124,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,216. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $23.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.07.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). CVB Financial had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 4,600 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $101,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,059,436.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in CVB Financial by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CVB Financial by 13,673.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CVB Financial by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

